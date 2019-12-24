23,261 Shares in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

