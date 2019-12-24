25,863 Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

