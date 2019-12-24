$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

NEM opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of -0.06.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $28,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,927.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,075. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 63,100.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 36.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

