45,789 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ping Identity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PING opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.45.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

