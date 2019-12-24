614 Shares in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Cabot by 226.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 33.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. Cabot had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Cabot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

