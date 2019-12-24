$66.97 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post sales of $66.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.10 million and the lowest is $64.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $53.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $176.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.93 million to $178.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.62 million, with estimates ranging from $179.23 million to $186.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.36 million.

Separately, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,609,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

