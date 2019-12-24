$85.58 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will announce sales of $85.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.30 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $62.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $320.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.31 million to $411.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $379.01 million to $839.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 8.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,571 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,147 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.