89bio Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($35.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($35.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.08). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $26.88 on Monday. 89bio has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $46.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43).

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 837,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,525,000.00.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

