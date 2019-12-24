8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut 8X8 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised 8X8 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

EGHT opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $171,601.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

