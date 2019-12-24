AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. ended the fiscal second-quarter 2020 with both earnings and sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its strategic investments toward its parts supply activities have enabled the company to capitalize on steady parts demand. It also continues to witness strong performance in its parts supply and program activities. Banking on these initiatives, management expects to witness continued growth in its parts supply business in the days ahead. However, it continues to witness labor shortages in its MRO business and the issue is expected to linger in the near term. Moreover, its shares underperformed its industry in past year. U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation on its Airlift business segment has forced the company to divest this asset. This divestment may impact its operating results, going ahead.”

Get AAR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AAR from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,341. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 11.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth $566,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.