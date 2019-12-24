AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $92.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

