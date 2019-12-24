ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABMD. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

