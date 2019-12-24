AC Immune (ACIU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – AC Immune had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

12/4/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

11/12/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

10/29/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 6,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,827. The stock has a market cap of $536.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune SA has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $492,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

