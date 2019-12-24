AC3 (AC3) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 130.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. AC3 has a market cap of $790,803.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded up 49.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

