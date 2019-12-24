Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.94

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.94 ($1.38) and last traded at A$1.91 ($1.35), with a volume of 905988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.93 ($1.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.55.

In related news, insider Michael Hapgood sold 1,147,235 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.20), for a total value of A$1,938,827.15 ($1,375,054.72).

About Accent Group (ASX:AX1)

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

