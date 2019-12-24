Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $205.00 at UBS Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.48.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $210.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 5,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.