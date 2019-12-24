ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

ANIOY opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

