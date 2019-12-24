Achain (ACT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $538,497.00

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Achain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, Indodax and HitBTC. Achain has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $538,497.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Achain

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Koinex, Indodax, Huobi, OKEx, Bitinka, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Bitbns, HitBTC, Kucoin, OOOBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

