AdHive (ADH) Trading 43.3% Higher This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $78,179.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

