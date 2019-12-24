ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $161.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $101.48 and a 1-year high of $165.01.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Research analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $2,085,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

