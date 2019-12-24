Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AEGN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of AEGN opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aegion has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aegion by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after purchasing an additional 688,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aegion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aegion by 13.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 635,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

