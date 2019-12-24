aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $28.07 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. aelf has a market capitalization of $28.07 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX and OKEx. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00183322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01172363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00119097 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, Binance, DDEX, OKEx, ABCC, Bithumb, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, BigONE, GOPAX, BCEX, Bibox, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, Koinex, Allbit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Hotbit and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

