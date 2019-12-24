Aeon Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $428.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

