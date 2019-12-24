AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

