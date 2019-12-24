Akroma Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $5,595.00 and $2.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01756394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

