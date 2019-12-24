Albemarle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 19,184 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,562% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,154 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after purchasing an additional 420,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

