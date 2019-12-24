Allegheny Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,890,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $125,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

