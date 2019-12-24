Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $20.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

