Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,451,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $9,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 905,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 762,100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,776,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

