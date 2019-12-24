Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWCMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 12,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. Alumina has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

