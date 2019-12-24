Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 29.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

