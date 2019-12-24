Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.96 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Amc Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. Amc Networks’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after purchasing an additional 934,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

