Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.74

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $72.61, with a volume of 5272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.53.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amdocs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 45,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

