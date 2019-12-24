American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 10,287 Shares of Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.97. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Superconductor by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

