Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Americas Silver to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $3.13 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $136,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,636,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 97,981 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

