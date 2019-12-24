Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,131,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.