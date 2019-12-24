Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $885,762.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00014170 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.06196043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,444,195 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.