Analysts Expect AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) to Post $0.19 EPS

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE AVX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.21. 1,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,279. AVX has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AVX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the second quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVX by 8,690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AVX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AVX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

