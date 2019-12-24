Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce $51.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $52.60 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $45.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $202.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $203.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $376.40 million, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.00 million, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.