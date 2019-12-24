Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,150. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,310,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,789,000 after buying an additional 1,905,768 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3,606.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,689,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after buying an additional 1,643,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,722,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

