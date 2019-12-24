Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $205,226.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,994. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.