Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $205,226.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,994. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.