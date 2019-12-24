Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunoco LP’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunoco in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

