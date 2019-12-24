Analysts Offer Predictions for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$354.80 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWX. CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CWX stock opened at C$5.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.79. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In other news, Director Sam Fleiser acquired 10,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at C$127,076.25. Also, Director Amar Doman bought 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$696,789.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

