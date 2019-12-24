Analysts Set AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) PT at $49.96

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.96.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 49.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,534 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 39.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 24,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

