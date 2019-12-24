Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) PT at $9.38

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5,623.9% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 62,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $353.01 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.