Analysts Set Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) PT at $216.41

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $204.59. The stock had a trading volume of 341,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,390. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $207.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.