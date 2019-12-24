Analysts Set Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $13.00

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 333.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coty by 21.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,502,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,527 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 5,214.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,107,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 129.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 989,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 558,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Coty has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

