Analysts Set Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Target Price at $8.50

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 99.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Forterra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 2,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Forterra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

