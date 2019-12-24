Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT at $35.38

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,007,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,222. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

