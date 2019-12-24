Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) PT at $143.50

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $110,513.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $349,793. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,271,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 40,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.05. 152,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,172. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

